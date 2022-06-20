Delhi AAP Leader's Use Of Children In Bypoll Rallies Illegal: Rights Body

AAP's Durgesh Pathak is a candidate for Delhi's Rajinder Nagar assembly bypoll

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has written to the Delhi Police to file a first information report, or FIR, over minors being used in the campaign of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Durgesh Pathak for Delhi's Rajinder Nagar assembly bypoll.

The child rights body has also written to the Chief Election Commissioner on the issue, alleging violation of the election code by the AAP leader.

In both the letters, the NCPCR said it got a complaint from Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta.

"A viral video on social media has been provided showing that the minor children are being used as cheap substitute for paid labour for distributing pamphlets, pasting posters, hanging banners and even in participating in campaign rallies," the NCPCR said in the letter.

"The children are allegedly being exploited by paying Rs 100 per day and the children are left to wander with the pamphlets of the Aam Aadmi Party and its candidate Durgesh Pathak in Rajinder Nagar constituency. This is a clear violation of Model Code of Conduct...Engagement of child labour in the election related activities," it said.

The BJP's Mr Gupta, who complained against the AAP leader, alleged Mr Pathak is himself a member of the Delhi State Commission for Protection of Child Rights and by doing such an act, he is openly violating the very purpose of the commission.