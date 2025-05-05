Bhuwan Ribhu Becomes First Indian Lawyer To Receive World Law Congress Honour For Child Rights

New Delhi: For over two decades, Bhuwan Ribhu has harnessed the rule of law to dismantle systemic violence against children - leading India's fight against child marriage, trafficking, sexual abuse, and forced labour. On May 5, his relentless efforts were recognised globally as he became the first Indian lawyer to receive the prestigious Medal of Honour from the World Jurist Association at the World Law Congress 2025 in the Dominican Republic. This global recognition is more than a personal honour—it reflects a lifelong journey of dedicated service to children and the strategic use of courts and the rule of law to secure justice for those who have been silenced, exploited, and forgotten. For Ribhu, justice is not just an ideal - it is a daily pursuit.

The award recognised a man who changed how India responds to crimes against children. His work turned child protection from a welfare issue into a matter of criminal justice—calling for urgent, accountable, and intentional action. The honour also recognised India's growing commitment to child protection—where recent court rulings and stronger government action have shown serious intent to safeguard the country's most vulnerable children.

In his speech, Ribhu stated that the medal belonged to the many who walk the same road.

"The Medal of Honour marks a deeply humbling milestone in a journey of two decades of love and service to children and society. It is for every parent who found the courage, resilience, and will to seek justice—and for every child whose indomitable spirit defines the future of our shared humanity. We may walk together or apart, but we walk the same path—with one unwavering goal: justice for children, everywhere. This honour is yours."

The recognition, he said, also affirmed the mission of Just Rights for Children (JRC), the organisation he founded. It is one of the world's largest legal intervention networks, uniting over 250 organisations across India, Nepal, Kenya, and the United States to protect children through the justice system.

Javier Cremades, President of the World Jurist Association, said,

"Bhuwan firmly believes that justice is the strongest pillar of democracy and has dedicated his life to the service of justice for children and women who are victims of sexual crimes in his country and globally. His efforts have saved hundreds of thousands of children and women and set legal frameworks that will protect generations to come. This award is a recognition of his tireless work building a safe, more just world for children through the power of the law."

Ribhu has led over 60 public interest litigations that have helped reshape child protection laws in India. His legal work has led to major reforms—including the Supreme Court adopting the UN Protocol's definition of trafficking, making trafficking a criminal offence under Indian law, mandatory FIRs for missing children, and a ban on child labour in hazardous jobs.