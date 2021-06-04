22-Year-Old Arrested For Calling Cops With Threat To PM Modi

Senior officers of Delhi Police are questioning the man. (Representational)

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in Delhi after he allegedly made a phone call with a death threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The man, identified as Salman, made the call to the police last night, issuing the threat, the police said.

Senior officers of Delhi Police are questioning him after his arrest by cops from northeast Delhi's Khajoori Khas police station.

Salman has several cases against him and was out of bail, the police found out while questioning him. He told them that he made the threat call in order to return to jail.

In January last year, a man was arrested for allegedly issuing death threats to PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He had posted messages online against the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), the police said.