"Defined By Her Simplicity", Droupadi Murmu's Proud Brother Tells NDTV

"I have no words to describe how proud we are," said Taranisen Tudu, Droupadi Murmu's brother.

As Droupadi Murmu prepares to be India's youngest President and the first tribal woman to take the office, a village in Odisha is overjoyed.

The 64-year-old former Governor lives in Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district with her younger brother and his wife in a five-room house built by her husband in the 1990s.

She returned to the house after retiring as Governor of Jharkhand.

"I just have no words to describe how proud and happy we are that she is becoming the First Citizen," said Taranisen Tudu, Droupadi Murmu's brother.

"The first woman from the Santhal tribe will be India's first citizen. Think how happy we all must be..."

As the presidential candidate of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, Droupadi Murmu is assured of a win.

For her brother, it comes down to a big change in the routine he has seen his sister follow for decades, throughout her career as an MLA, minister and Governor. She has even used the same car for years - the one her daughter gifted her.

"She is very simple. She is defined by her simplicity. She gets up early, meditates, goes for her morning walk and does Yoga," Mr Tudu shared.

Droupadi Murmu lost her husband and two young sons who were 21 and 25, but she did not let her personal tragedies beat her, say neighbours.

"She was always very stoic," one neighbour said.

A member of her staff fondly describes her as "ladaku (combative)". "She is never one to back down. That is why she could stay strong through her immense loss," Pradip Kumar Rout said. "The meditation and guidance by brahmakumaris helped her overcome her grief," he added.

He also recalled when, as a municipal councillor, Ms Murmu personally supervised a clean-up.

Ms Murmu was in the race for the country's highest office before the 2017 presidential elections but Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind, a Dalit, was named as the government's choice for the post.