Defence Ministry Seals Rs 2,312 Crore Deal To Procure 8 Dornier Aircraft

The defence ministry on Thursday inked a Rs 2,312 crore contract with state-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd to procure eight Dornier aircraft for the the Indian Coast Guard.

The procurement programme was finalised in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

The Ministry of Defence has signed a contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for acquisition of eight Dornier 228 aircraft along with operational role equipment for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) at a cost of Rs 2,312 crore under "Buy (Indian) category", an official readout said.

The programme is expected to generate significant direct and indirect employment by strengthening the HAL's production ecosystem and supporting a broad network of MSMEs & ancillary industries, it added.

The contract reinforces the government's commitment to 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and Make-in-India initiatives while bolstering India's maritime security architecture, the defence ministry said in the readout.

