Rajnath Singh To Pay Two-Day Visit To Jammu And Kashmir From Today

Rajnath Singh will interact with the troops during his visit to Jammu and Kashmir. (file)

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit the forward areas of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Mr Singh will commence his two-day visit to the Union Territory where he will interact with the troops.

On Friday, he will attend the 'Rajyabhishek' of the 200th anniversary of Maharaja Gulab Singh in Jammu.

Gulab Singh was the first Maharaja of Topa Rajput princely state and had founded the Dogra dynasty in Jammu and Kashmir.

Topa Rajput was the second-largest princely state under Britishers, which was created by them to defeat the Sikh empire during the First Anglo-Sikh War.

Mr Singh took to Twitter to inform about his schedule.

"Tomorrow, 16th June, I would be in Jammu and Kashmir for a two-day visit. I shall be visiting forward areas and interacting with troops during my visit. Also, I shall attend the 200th anniversary of Maharaja Gulab Singh Ji's 'Rajyabhishek Ceremony' in Jammu on 17th June, Friday," he tweeted.

Earlier, on Monday, Mr Singh called for greater jointness of civil administration and Armed Forces to further strengthen national security and deal with future challenges that may emanate from the ever-evolving global situation.

He was addressing the participants of the 28th Joint Civil-Military Training Programme at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand on Monday. The Minister pointed out that the concept of national security has broadened, as many non-military dimensions have been added to the more general aspect of protection from military attacks.

Rajnath Singh described the Russia-Ukraine situation and other similar conflicts as proof that the world is witnessing challenges far beyond conventional warfare.

"War and peace are no longer two exclusive states, but a continuum. Even during peace, the war continues on many fronts. A full-scale war is lethal to a country as much as it is for its enemies. Therefore, full-scale wars have been avoided in the last few decades. They have been replaced by proxies and non-combat wars. Technology, supply line, information, energy, trade system, finance system etc. are being weaponised, which can be used as a weapon against us in the coming times. People's cooperation is needed to deal with this widened scope of security challenges," he said while emphasising the need to adopt the 'Whole of the Nation' and 'Whole of the Government' approaches to overcome these challenges.

Mr Singh asserted that the full-fledged process of civil-military jointness has been started by the Government with the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff and the establishment of the Department of Military Affairs.

He said that these decisions are proving to be helpful in making the country ready for future challenges. He added that the steps taken to modernise the Armed Forces and make the defence sector 'Aatmanirbhar' have started to yield results.

"Now, India is not only manufacturing equipment for its Armed Forces, but is meeting the needs of friendly countries as well, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Make in India, Make for the World'," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)