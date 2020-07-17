Defence Minister Rajnath Singh In Ladakh Amid India-China Disengagement

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is in Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir for a two-day visit.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh landed Friday morning in Leh to review the situation at the borders, over a month after the June 15 clash with China in which 20 soldiers were killed in the line of duty.

In visuals, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army chief General MM Naravane were seen accompanying him. The Defence Minister is on a two-day visit to Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, his office said, adding that he will interact with the troops in the region.

A few pictures tweeted by his office showed him participating in the "para dropping and other military exercises" at Stakna forward post this morning.

RM with the troops who participated in the para dropping and other military exercise at Stakna. pic.twitter.com/mN67nsGiAh — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) July 17, 2020

Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh witnessing para dropping and scoping weapons at Stankna near Leh. pic.twitter.com/2vwvjotI7q — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) July 17, 2020

A video tweeted by news agency ANI showed army tanks carrying out military exercises in the Defence Minsiter's presence.

#WATCH Indian Army T-90 tanks and BMP infantry combat vehicles carry out exercise at Stakna, Leh in presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General MM Naravane. pic.twitter.com/Psc3CJOWok — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2020

He will also visit the Lukung post near Pangong Lake. The Lukung post is in the northwestern side of lake, 43 km by road from the Finger 4 area, where the troops of India and China are in the process of disengagement. Lukung is a combined post, where the Indian Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police are stationed.

"Leaving for Leh on a two day visit to Ladakh and Jammu-Kashmir. I shall be visiting the forward areas to review the situation at the borders and also interact with the Armed Forces personnel deployed in the region. Looking forward to it," the Defence Minister had tweeted this morning ahead of his visit.

Leaving for Leh on a two day visit to Ladakh and Jammu-Kashmir. I shall be visiting the forward areas to review the situation at the borders and also interact with the Armed Forces personnel deployed in the region. Looking forward to it. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 17, 2020

After reviewing operational preparedness on the Line of Actual Control -- the de facto border between India and China -- Mr Singh will fly to Srinagar to review situation on Line of Control.

Mr Singh was originally scheduled to visit Ladakh on July 3 but his visit was postponed.

On July 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise visit to a forward post in Nimu, Ladakh, and interacted with the troops at a height of 11,000 feet.

In photos, PM Modi sat in a camouflage tent as he spoke to hundreds of soldiers seated at a distance from each other.

"The age of expansionism is over, this is the age of development. History knows that expansionist forces have either lost or were forced to turn back," he said, addressing soldiers during the visit that served as a morale booster for the forces and a powerful message to China.

"The weak can never accomplish peace, the brave do," the Prime Minister had said.