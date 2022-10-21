'Grief In Assam': Himanta Sarma To Mamata Banerjee On IIT Student's Death

The untimely death of the student has caused a deep sense of grief in Assam, he said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday wrote to West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee requesting a detailed investigation into the death of a student from the state at IIT Kharagpur.

The untimely death of the student, Faizan Ahmed, has caused a deep sense of grief in Assam, Mr Sarma said, requesting a thorough probe into the case.

Faizan Ahmed, from Assam's Tinsukia district, was found dead in his hostel room on October 14. He was a third-year mechanical engineering student in IIT Kharagpur.

In his condolences, Mr Sarma had said that he was "deeply pained" by the incident.

Deeply pained by the unfortunate death of Faizan Ahmed, a bright young student from Tinsukia studying at the prestigious IIT Kharagpur.



My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace.

His parents have filed a case with the local police in Kharagpur requesting an investigation into his death.

Multiple incidents of deaths by suicide have shaken the campuses of India's premier science and technology institute in recent months. Last month, two IIT students were found dead on two separate campuses.