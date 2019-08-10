Declare Senior Tax Officer SK Srivastava An Absconder: CBI Tells Court

The CBI raided SK Srivastava's residence last month, recovering jewellery worth Rs 2.47 crore

The Central Bureau of Investigation has moved a special court to declare SK Srivastava, one of 12 tax officials forced to take compulsory retirement in June, an absconder, after he refused to join the investigation despite repeated summons from the agency. The court will declare Mr Srivastava an absconder if he fails to appear before it at its next hearing, scheduled for September 9.

A Revenue Service official of the 1989 batch, as Income Tax Commissioner SK Srivastava, 56, allegedly decided the outcome of 13 IT appeals that were outside his jurisdiction. He also allegedly ruled on a total of 104 appeals that were uploaded in June 2019 but backdated to December 2018.

The appeals were uploaded to the ITBA online system between June 11 and June 13, but he manipulated the records to show that they were dispatched on June 7 when they were actually sent on June 14.

SK Srivastava has been accused of cheating, forgery and obtaining undue favours. He has also been accused of sexual harassment by two women officers of the Revenue Service. He and 11 other officials were sacked on June 10 - the first time the government has taken strict action against so many officials.

Last month the CBI raided his residence in Noida, recovering documents and other electronic evidence. They also recovered jewellery worth Rs 2.47 crore and cash worth Rs 16.4 lakh, as well as watches worth Rs 10 lakh.

A further Rs 1.3 crore was found in bank accounts belonging to SK Srivastava and his family members. Incriminating documents relating to immovable properties and bank lockers were also seized.

The CBI also raided a boutique in Delhi's Vasant Kunj area that is run by his wife, and the office and residence of two chartered accountants - Anil Prahlad Kumar of Ghaziabad and KP Garg of Delhi.

Government documents in possession of NDTV say he has been prolonging the departmental inquiry against him for a decade by filing as many as 75 petitions in the Central Administrative Tribunal, the High Court and Supreme Court.

"It is his standard tactics to coerce the senior and other departmental officers to fall in his line or else he starts defamatory campaign against such officers," the government dossier read.

