CBI Searches Home, Office Of Sacked Tax Officer SK Srivastava, Files Case

The CBI raids started yesterday and are still continuing, sources said. (File)

The CBI carried out searches at Noida residence and office of sacked Income Tax Commissioner SK Srivastava, officials said Saturday.

The search started Friday and is still continuing, they said.

Sources in the agency have said the searches were initiated after a case was registered against him for for cheating, forgery and obtaining undue favours.

SK Srivastava was among several Income Tax officers who were asked to retire by the government recently.

