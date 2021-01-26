Decision To Allow All On Mumbai Local Trains Soon: Uddhav Thackeray

A decision on allowing all commuters in Mumbai locals will be taken "soon", Uddhav Thackeray said.

A decision on allowing all commuters to board suburban train services in Mumbai will be taken "soon", Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Monday.

He made the statement after chairing a review meeting on the issue of resumption of suburban train services, currently available only for select sections of commuters, for all members of the public.

According to an official statement, several options were discussed on allowing all passengers to use local train services in such a way that there is no crowding as the COVID-19 threat still persists.

The meeting was attended by chief secretary Sanjay Kumar, the Chief Minister's principal adviser Ajoy Mehta, BMC Commissioner

Iqbal Singh Chahal, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, railway officials etc,the statement said.

Currently, only some categories of commuters, like women and those providing essential services, can travel by local trains in the Mumbai region after obtaining a special pass, in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Those with confirmed tickets for long distance trains can now travel to the boarding station by suburban trains in the Mumbai region.

The suburban train services, considered Mumbai's lifeline, were suspended in March-end last year due to the coronavirus outbreak and gradually resumed later.