Decision On Deputy Chief Minister Soon, Says Karnataka Chief Minister

Karnataka Chief Minister says portfolios of newly-appointed cabinet ministers will be allotted soon

A decision will be made today on who will be appointed the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, the state's Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said.

He also announced that the portfolios of the newly-appointed cabinet ministers will be allotted either today or tomorrow (Tuesday).

"Today it will be decided to whom Deputy Chief Minister post has to be given. I will send the list to the Governor. It will also be decided by today or tomorrow, which portfolio has to be allotted to whom," Mr Yediyurappa said.

On August 20, Mr Yediyurappa expanded his Cabinet by inducting 17 legislators, nearly a month after the BJP formed the government in the state.

Those who joined the his Cabinet included Govind M Karjol, Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, Lakshman Sangappa Savadi, K S Eshwarappa, R Ashok, Jagadish Shettar, B Sriramulu, S Suresh Kumar, V Somanna, C T Ravi, Basavaraj Bommai, Kota Shrinivas Poojari, J C Madhu Swamy, Chandrakantagouda Channappagouda Patil, H Nagesh (Independent MLA), Prabhu Chauhan and Jolle Shashikala Anna Saheb.

The 76-year-old BJP leader took oath as the Chief Minister on July 26 following the collapse of the 14 month-old Congress-JDS coalition government.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.