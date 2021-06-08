Decision On Conducting Class 10 And 12 State Board Exams In Assam Today

Students complained that the uncertainty over the state exams has been exhausting. (Representational)

Amid a massive social media campaign by students urging the Assam government to cancel the board exams, state Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu will hold a crucial meeting with all stakeholders including students unions and teachers to take a call on the issue.

On Sunday, the students flooded Twitter with over 1 million tweets seeking cancellation of the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) and Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) exams.

However, Assam Education Minister Dr.Ranoj Pegu had on Monday hinted at holding the High School Leaving Certificate and Higher Secondary exams that had been delayed due to the second wave of COVID-19 in the state.

Announcing that a standard operating procedure on holding the exams will be announced after a meeting with all the stakeholders today, Dr.Ranoj Pegu asked the students to continue their studies.

"My suggestion to the students would be to continue their studies. We will come to a decision after meeting with all the stakeholders from 11 am tomorrow (Tuesday). We will release an SOP to that effect," Dr. Ranoj Pegu told the media on Monday.

Students complained that the uncertainty over the state exams has been exhausting even after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) cancelled examinations for Class 10 and 12.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had recently said that the state government should make a decision over holding exams only after the CBSE shares its modalities on assessing students.

Dr. Ranoj Pegu said that he is hopeful on holding the exams as the state is showing a decline in the number of Covid cases. The state is also prepared to meet the challenges of the yearly monsoon flood, he said.

"We have identified enough exam centres that are outside the flood-prone zones where exams can be held seamlessly. Also, the cases of COVID-19 are also decreasing in the state. So, we are very hopeful," Dr. Ranoj Pegu said.