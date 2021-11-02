Death Sentence For Man Convicted Of Raping, Murdering Girl, 12, In UP

The man has also been fined Rs 40,000 by the court (Representational)

A court in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich on Tuesday awarded death sentence to a man for kidnapping, raping and murdering an underage girl seven months ago and sent his accomplice to 20 years in prison.

The body of the 12-year-old girl was found on the side of a pond in the Bahraich district on April 10. Forensic investigation confirmed rape and strangulation of the girl, government advocate (POCSO Act) Sant Pratap Singh said.

The police had arrested Phoolchand (30), a tractor driver who worked as a daily wage labourer at the girl's house, after registering a case of kidnapping, rape, and murder under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Later during investigation, Phoolchand's friend Roshan Lal (29) was also arrested after it was confirmed that he, too, was involved in the incident.

Additional Sessions Judge (POCSO Act) Nitin Pandey sentenced Phoolchand to death by hanging and a fine of Rs 40,000 in the 122-page judgment.

The court also fined Roshan Lal Rs 10,000 and sentenced him to 20 years in prison. The failure to pay the fine will result in further imprisonment of two years, the court said.