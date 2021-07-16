11 Dead In Madhya Pradesh Well Tragedy, PM Says 'Anguished'

Thirty people fell into the well in MP's Vidisha district while trying to rescue a boy.

Eleven bodies were recovered till the end of the rescue operation in Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh where 30 people had fallen into a well while trying to rescue a boy.

Nineteen people who fell into the well at Lal Patar village in Vidisha district's Ganj Basoda area have been rescued so far.

The Prime Minister's Office put out a Twitter post, expressing his condolences over the deaths and announcing an assistance of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of those who died.

"Anguished by the tragedy in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh. My condolences to the bereaved families. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives: PM @narendramodi," the official handle of PMO tweeted.

Earlier, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said those rescued are undergoing treatment for their injuries at hospitals in Vidisha and Basoda.

The Chief Minister announced in a Twitter post that the families of those who died in the incident will be provided a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each. The state government will ensure the treatment of those injured and provide each of them with an assistance of Rs 50,000, he added.

Mr Chouhan further said the government will assist the affected families in every possible way in the future.

A teenaged boy fell into the well on Tuesday night. Some people climbed down the well to rescue him and others stood on the surrounding parapet to help them.

According to local residents, the parapet collapsed under the weight of the people and all of them fell into the well. The well is about 50 feet deep and has water up to 20 feet.

Thereafter, a tractor deployed for the rescue operation skidded into the well with four policemen.

State ministers Vishvas Sarang and Govind Singh Rajput had been monitoring the rescue work at the spot.