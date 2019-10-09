"Diwali Gift": Dearness Allowance For Government Employees Raised By 5%

DA Hike 2019: Dearness Allowance will be raised to 17 per cent, said Prakash Javadekar.

The Dearness Allowance of central government employees will be raised by five per cent, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said today, calling it a "Diwali gift". Some 50 lakh government employees will benefit from the move.

The decision was approved at a cabinet meeting this morning. The Dearness Allowance will be raised from 12 to 17 per cent, said the minister. The move will cost the government Rs 16,000 crore rupees.

"This will bring cheer to the working class, the central government has been announcing steps for many sectors," Mr Javadekar said.

Around 62 lakh pensioners would also benefit, he added.

