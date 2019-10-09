Dearness Allowance Hiked By 5 Per Cent: Full Text Of Government Statement

Dearness Allowance (DA) will be raised from 12 to 17 per cent, Prakash Javadekar said.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday announced a 5 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for central government employees. Around 50 lakh government employees and 65 lakh pensioners will benefit from the move. The minister termed the increase as a "Diwali Gift".

The decision, effective from July, was approved this morning at a cabinet meeting headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Dearness Allowance will be raised from 12 to 17 per cent to compensate for price rise, said the minister. The move will cost the government Rs. 15,909.35 crore.

Below is the text of the government's release on the decision:

