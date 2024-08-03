'Dear Indian Army..': Class 3 Student's Heartwarming Letter On Wayanad

Inspired by the rescue efforts of soldiers in the landslide-hit Kerala's Wayanad, a Class 3 student has written a heartfelt letter to the Army, underlining that he aspires to join the forces one day.

Days of torrential monsoon rain battered the southern coastal state of Kerala, advertised as God's own country, before twin landslides struck before dawn on Tuesday, killing more than 200 people.

Army teams, with more than 500 soldiers among the rescue crews, pushed deeper Saturday into tea plantations and villages struck by landslides.

"Dear Indian Army, my beloved Wayanad was struck by a massive landslide, creating havoc and destruction. I felt proud and happy to see you rescuing people who were stuck under debris," wrote Rayan, a student of AMLP School, in Malayalam.

The landslides in Wayanad, famed for the tea estates that crisscross its hilly countryside, this week were the worst since about 400 people were killed in floods in the state in 2018.

"I just saw the video in which you are having biscuits too sate your hunger and building a bridge. That sight moved me deeply and I aspire to join the Indian Army one day and protect my nation," he added further.

The Army wrote back thanking the "young warrior".

pic.twitter.com/zvBkCz14ai — Southern Command INDIAN ARMY (@IaSouthern) August 3, 2024

"Your heartfelt words have deeply touched us. In times of adversity, we aim to be a beacon of hope, and your letter reaffirms this mission. Heroes like you inspire us to give our utmost. We eagerly await the day you don the uniform and stand alongside us. Together, we will make our nation proud. Thank you, young warrior, for your courage and inspiration," the Army wrote back.

Photographs shared by the Army show several makeshift bridges being used as relief columns to rescue people from areas where the landslides have disrupted connectivity.a

The Madras Engineering Group of the Indian Army completed the construction of a 190-feet-long Bailey bridge that will help connect the worst-affected areas of Mundakkai and Chooralmala in Wayanad.

The construction of the bridge started at 9.30 pm on Wednesday and was completed by 5.30 pm on Thursday.

Flooding and landslides are common and cause widespread devastation during India's treacherous monsoon season, but experts say climate change is increasing their frequency and severity.