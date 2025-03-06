Deadline To Hand Over Looted Firearms In Manipur Ends, Free Movement To Begin Next

A significant amount of looted and illegally held firearms, ammunition and explosive material have been handed over to the security forces in Manipur since February 20, when Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla announced a seven-day deadline to do so. Later, the deadline was extended till today.

The authorities have reiterated their commitment to maintaining law and order in Manipur.

On the last day of the illegal weapons surrender window, police sources said nearly 1,000 firearms have been returned to the security forces since the Governor made the announcement on February 20.

Over 6,000 different types of firearms and a large quantity of ammunition were looted from police stations and outposts by mobs and militants.

A substantial number of the looted arms have been recovered, sources said, but did not give the figure.

The security forces including the CRPF, BSF, army, Assam Rifles, RAF, and district police conducted a flag march on Thursday evening in Moirang, Kumbi, and Nambol areas of Bishnupur district.

This came in response to the Centre's order to ensure free movement of vehicles on roads across Manipur from March 8. The highways have remained inaccessible due to the ethnic strife between the Meitei community and the Kuki tribes since May 2023, a conflict that has claimed over 258 lives and displaced more than 60,000 people.

The flag march aimed to restore order and instill confidence among the public ahead of the deadline.

The move has been welcomed by the Meitei civil society group COCOMI and women organisations in the valley, who have sought strict action against any obstruction.

The Kangpokpi-based Kuki group CoTU, however, warned of "consequences" if the order is enforced without addressing their demand for a separate administration.

With Manipur under President's rule since February, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla is under pressure to ensure law and order. On March 4, he held a security review with top officials, reaffirming the need to implement Union Home Minister Amit Shah's order for free movement of people.

To enforce compliance, security must be reinforced, with intensified patrols along critical routes such as the National Highway 2 (Imphal-Dimapur via Kangpokpi) to prevent blockades.

Additionally, the administration must actively engage with key stakeholders, including COCOMI, CoTU, and other community leaders to ease tensions and address security concerns, sources said.

Ensuring law enforcement remains impartial is crucial; any attempt to obstruct highways must be met with firm action, irrespective of the group involved, they said.