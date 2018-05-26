Dead Bats In Himachal Pradesh Not Infected With Nipah Virus: Official

Samples from dead bats were collected and sent for testing and all were reported negative

Tests in the National Institute of Virology in Pune have ruled out bats, found dead in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district, were carrying the Nipah virus, an official said on Saturday.The institute said the bats died of some other reason.Panic spread as several bats were found dead at Government Senior Secondary School in Barmapapri this week.Samples from dead bats in Sirmaur were collected and sent to the National Institute of Virology for testing and all the samples were reported negative for the Nipah virus, according to an official statement quoting Additional Chief Secretary BK Agarwal.He has advised people not to panic about the Nipah virus, adding all medical colleges in the state are prepared to deal with the situation, if it occurs.