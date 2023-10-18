Days After Supreme Court Concern, 17 Judges Appointed In 8 High Courts

11 judicial officers and 6 advocate were today appointed as judges in 8 high courts.

While four advocates were appointed as additional judges in the Andhra Pradesh High Court, three judicial officers were elevated as additional judges in the Bombay High Court.

Similarly, three judicial officers were appointed as additional judges in the Kerala High Court and two others as additional judges in the Delhi High Court.

One advocate each was made an additional judge in Chhattisgarh and Karnataka high courts.

While one judicial officer was appointed as judge in the Gujarat HC, another was appointed as a judge in the Tripura High Court.

Another judicial officer was made an additional judge of the Tripura High Court.

The fresh appointments were announced by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on X.

The fresh appointments came days after a Supreme Court bench expressed concern over delay in appointment and transfer of high court judges.



