Days After Bulandshahr Violence, Yogi Adityanath Meets PM Modi In Delhi

Two, including a cop, were killed in Bulandshahr on Monday in a mob violence allegedly over cow slaughter

Days after the Bulandshahr violence that led to the killing of two, including one policeman, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official home in New Delhi on Thursday.

Even though what transpired between them was not officially communicated, sources in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the Chief Minister invited PM Modi for the "Ardh-Kumbh" to be held in Allahabad next month.

Sources also said that CM Yogi briefed PM Modi about the recent violence in Bulandshahr in which Police Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was killed by a mob.

Earlier yesterday, family members of the killed policeman met the CM Yogi in Lucknow. Yogi Adityanath announced a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the family and assured them justice in the case.

Yogi Adityanath has promised education loans and a government job to one of the family members of the Bulandshahr violence victim.

The policeman was hit by a stone and was then shot dead in a violence on December 3 that erupted after cow vigilantes blocked a main road alleging cow slaughter.

For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.