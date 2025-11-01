Day Not Far When India Will Be Free From Maoist Terror: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the number of districts affected by Maoist terror has dwindled from 125 to just three in the last 11 years, and the day is not far when the country will be freed from the Maoist menace.

Speaking at various events in Chhattisgarh, PM Modi also said India has always come forward as a first responder during any global crisis, adding the nation has always stepped forward as a reliable partner to provide help.

In his address at the 'Chhattisgarh Rajat Mahotsav' in Nava Raipur to mark the 25th anniversary celebration of the formation of Chhattisgarh, PM Modi hailed the state's growth journey and said the seed sown 25 years ago has grown into a "vat vriksh" (banyan tree) of development.

PM Modi said he was deeply satisfied that Chhattisgarh was breaking free from the clutches of Maoist violence which had caused immense suffering to the state for over five decades.

"For 50 years, the people here suffered unbearable pain (because of Maoism). Those who show off the Constitution and shed crocodile tears in the name of social justice have committed injustice to you for vested interests," he said.

The Maoist ideology deprived tribal regions of basic facilities, the PM said.

"For years, tribal villages lacked roads, schools and hospitals. The existing ones were blown up with bombs. Doctors and teachers were killed. Those who ruled the country for decades abandoned you while they enjoyed life in their air-conditioned offices," PM Modi said.

PM Modi said he could not just stand by and watch his tribal brothers and sisters being destroyed by violence.

“I could not (bear to) see mothers crying for their children. In 2014, when you gave us the opportunity, we resolved to free India from Maoist terror. Today the results are before the nation," PM Modi said.

Eleven years ago, 125 districts across India were affected by Maoist terror, but today the number has declined to three, he said.

"I guarantee that the day is not far when every corner of Chhattisgarh and India will be completely free from Maoist terror," the prime minister said.

In the past few months, dozens of Maoists, including many carrying rewards of lakhs and crores of rupees on their heads, have surrendered across the country, PM Modi noted.

“In Kanker, more than 20 Naxals laid down arms recently. Earlier in October, over 200 Maoists surrendered in Bastar. They have now accepted the Indian Constitution and chosen the path of peace," he said.

Where once there was the fear of guns and bombs, the situation has changed, the PM said.

Electricity reached Chikapalli village of Bijapur for the first time in 70 years, while a school opened for the first time since Independence at Rekawaya village in Abujhmad region, he said.

Development work was on in full swing at Puvarti village, once known as a terror hub, and the tricolour flies proudly where the red flag (of the Maoists) once stood, the prime minister said.

"Despite facing the challenge of Naxalism for 25 years, Chhattisgarh kept moving forward. Now, with the end of Naxalism, our pace of development will accelerate," he asserted.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Shanti Shikhar centre for spiritual learning and meditation of Brahma Kumaris in Chhattisgarh's Nava Raipur, PM Modi said his government's mantra is to ensure the country's development through development of the states.

“Whenever a crisis arises anywhere in the world today, whenever a disaster strikes, India steps forward as a reliable partner to provide help. India is always the first responder,” PM Modi said.

“We are those who see Shiva in every living being,” he said. “In our tradition, every religious ritual concludes with the proclamation that may the world prosper and may goodwill prevail among all beings,” he added.

Guided by the mantra that the development of the state leads to the development of the nation, the government is engaged in the Viksit Bharat mission to make India developed, PM Modi said.

“In this crucial journey towards a developed India, institutions like Brahma Kumaris have a very significant role to play.

“I have been connected with all of you for several decades now. I am not a guest here; I am one of you,” he told the gathering.

“Today's day is very special. Today, Chhattisgarh is completing 25 years of its establishment. Jharkhand and Uttarakhand are also completing 25 years. Many other states are also celebrating their foundation day today,” PM Modi said.

Earlier, as part of the ‘Dil Ki Baat' programme, PM Modi interacted with 2,500 children successfully treated for congenital heart diseases in the ‘Gift of life' ceremony at Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital in Nava Raipur.

Former India cricket captain Sunil Gavaskar was present.

PM Modi later participated in Chhattisgarh Rajat Mahotsav, organised to celebrate 25 years of formation of the state.

He also inaugurated and laid foundation stones of Rs 14,260 crore projects across key sectors such as roads, industry, healthcare, and energy in the state.

PM Modi also inaugurated the new building of Chhattisgarh assembly and unveiled the statue of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Chhattisgarh's journey in the last 25 years has been an inspiring one as it has now emerged as a symbol of prosperity, security and stability although it was earlier identified with Maoist violence and backwardness, he said.

The legislative assembly is not merely a place for framing laws but a vibrant centre for shaping the state's destiny, he said, after inaugurating the new Chhattisgarh legislative assembly building.

"The true significance of the new assembly building's inauguration lies in our collective resolve to perform our duties with sincerity and uphold the spirit of democracy," he said.

“All of us need to remember that this legislative assembly is not just a place for making laws, but a vibrant centre and a powerful force in shaping the destiny of Chhattisgarh.

“Therefore, we must ensure that every idea emanating from here reflects the spirit of public service, the resolve for development, and the belief in taking India to new heights,” PM Modi said.

At the Chhattisgarh Rajat Mahotsav event, PM Modi said that in the last 11 years, houses have been provided to four crore poor people. “Our resolve is to give them three crore more houses,” he added.

PM Modi also handed over house keys to some beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Chhattisgarh at event in Nava Raipur.

Chhattisgarh is moving rapidly on the path of development, the PM said.

“I have seen poverty from close quarters, and that is why I focussed on the welfare of the poor after becoming the prime minister,” PM Modi said.

He inaugurated the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Memorial and Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum in Nava Raipur.

The museum will preserve and showcase the legacy of courage, sacrifice, and patriotism of the state's tribal communities.

PM Modi launched the museum portal and e-book Aadi Shourya, honouring freedom fighters and unveiled the horse-mounted statue of Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh.

PM Modi inaugurated 12 new Start-Up Village Entrepreneurship Programme blocs across nine districts of Chhattisgarh.

He released Rs 1,200 crore instalment to three lakh beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin).

PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the four-lane greenfield Pathalgaon–Kunkuri highway, being developed under the Bharatmala project by the National Highways Authority of India at a cost of Rs 3,150 crore.

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for the Narayanpur–Kasturmeta–Kutul–Nilangur–Maharashtra border highway, spanning segments across Bastar and Narayanpur districts.

