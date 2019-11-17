Day Before Winter Session, 'Opposition' Sena To Skip NDA Meet: 10 Facts

The winter session of parliament which begins tomorrow will continue till December 13.

A day before the winter session of parliament begins, several key meets, including two all party meetings are in the line-up today where leaders across party lines will discuss the agenda for the next session. The series of meetings began on Saturday ahead of the winter session where the centre is set to push the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, aimed at granting nationality to non-Muslim immigrants from neighbouring countries. On Saturday, Prime Minister tweeted he looks "forward to a productive parliament session where people-centric and development oriented issues would be discussed." The first all party meet this morning will be followed by a meeting between between the leaders of thruling National Democratic Alliance where one of its oldest allies Shiv Sena would not be in attendance amid a tussle with the BJP.