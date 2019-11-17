Day Before Winter Session, 'Opposition' Sena To Skip NDA Meet: 10 Facts

Here is your ten-point cheat sheet on this big story:
- The Shiv Sena, which is cobbling up an alliance with rivals NCP and Congress in Maharashtra amid tussle with the decades-old ally BJP, said on Saturday that it will give the NDA meet a miss, which will be held this afternoon after the all party meeting. "I have learnt that the meeting (of NDA constituents) is being held on November 17. We had already decided against attending the meeting considering the developments in Maharashtra," party leader Sanjay Raut said.
- The divide between two of the country's oldest allies has also triggered a revision of seating arrangements in the Rajya Sabha. The Shiv Sena, which walked out of the Modi government at the centre earlier this week, will sit in the opposition benches in the Rajya Sabha, party spokesperson Sanjay Raut said.
- Sena leader Arvind Sawant had announced his resignation from the union cabinet on Monday. "We have got to know that the seating arrangement of two Shiv Sena MPs has been changed in the parliament," Sanjay Raut said on Saturday, referring to Mr Sawant's resignations. Mr Raut is one of the three MPs of the Shiv Sena in the upper house.
- On Saturday, PM Modi tweeted he "had a wonderful interaction with leaders and MPs across party lines" at the all-party meeting called by Lok Sabha speaker Om Prakash Birla. "We look forward to a productive Parliament session, where people-centric and development oriented issues would be discussed," he further wrote.
- The meeting was also attended by Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Trinamool Congress's Sudip Bandyopadhyay, DMK's TR Baalu, BSP's Danish Ali, LJP's Chirag Paswan and AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi.
- The second all-party meet today will be chaired by Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu at around 4 pm.
- Senior leaders of the BJP will meet this afternoon, followed by an NDA meet.
- Earlier this month, Congress's Ghulam Nabi Azad had said that the opposition parties plan to hold a joint protest on issues such as economic slowdown, RCEP, farm distress and unemployment during the parliament session.
- The winter session of parliament which begins tomorrow will continue till December 13.
- According to the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha business list, about 35 legislations, including the crucial Industrial Relations Code, will be taken up during the winter session of Parliament beginning Monday including the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Ordinance, 2019 (No. 14 of 2019).
