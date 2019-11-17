Several Key Meetings Today Ahead Of Parliament's Winter Session: Live Updates

Ahead of the parliament's winter session, an all-party meeting will be held at 10.30 am today.

The winter session of the parliament will begin tomorrow. (File)

The centre is likely push for the passage of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, a key BJP plank which is aimed at granting nationality to non-Muslim immigrants from neighbouring countries, in Parliament's Winter Session which beings on Monday. Among the other bills expected to be taken up are those on regularizing unauthorised colonies in Delhi and punishment for assault on doctors. The government will also bring bills to replace two ordinances on corporate tax rate cuts and ban on e-cigarettes. The opposition is likely to target the government over economic slowdown and unemployment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed hope that the winter session of Parliament would be "productive" and "people-centric issues" would be discussed.

Ahead of the parliament's winter session, an all-party meeting will be held at 10.30 am today. BJP's executive meeting will take place at 1 pm followed by an NDA meeting, At 3.30 pm, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will hold a meeting with the leaders of various parties.

Congress To Raise Gandhis' SPG Cover Withdrawal In Parliament

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said on Saturday that the party will raise the issue of withdrawal of SPG cover of the Gandhi family during the winter session of parliament and also seek government''s response on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mr Chowdhury said the party will also raise issues concerning the common man including "unemployment and economic slowdown" and the high levels of pollution in Delhi.

"We will raise the issue of unemployment, economic slowdown, Jammu and Kashmir and stubble burning," he told news agency ANI. 
Sena To Sit In Rajya Sabha Opposition, Skip NDA Meet Today
The massive political turmoil in Maharashtra that has divided two of the country's oldest allies has also triggered a revision of seating arrangements in the Rajya Sabha."
