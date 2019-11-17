Several Key Meetings Today Ahead Of Parliament's Winter Session: Live Updates

The centre is likely push for the passage of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, a key BJP plank which is aimed at granting nationality to non-Muslim immigrants from neighbouring countries, in Parliament's Winter Session which beings on Monday. Among the other bills expected to be taken up are those on regularizing unauthorised colonies in Delhi and punishment for assault on doctors. The government will also bring bills to replace two ordinances on corporate tax rate cuts and ban on e-cigarettes. The opposition is likely to target the government over economic slowdown and unemployment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed hope that the winter session of Parliament would be "productive" and "people-centric issues" would be discussed.

Ahead of the parliament's winter session, an all-party meeting will be held at 10.30 am today. BJP's executive meeting will take place at 1 pm followed by an NDA meeting, At 3.30 pm, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will hold a meeting with the leaders of various parties.

Here are the LIVE updates on meetings ahead of the Parliament's winter session: