Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta's Grand Post-Wedding Celebration Today: LIVE Updates

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta got married in Mumbai yesterday.

After a lavish wedding ceremony attended by celebrities and international personalities, the Ambanis are hosting a grand post-wedding celebration for their son Akash and daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta. Juhi Chawla, Boney Kapoor, Anu Malik, Sanjay Khan, Rajinikanth and other celebrities have already reached the venue. Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding took place at the country's largest corporate house's newly-constructed convention centre in the Bandra Kurla Complex. Other attendees at the wedding included Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai, veteran industrialists Ratan Tata and N Chandrasekaran, and global chief executives of the Bank of America, Samsung and J P Morgan.

Ahead of the grand wedding, Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani started a week-long Anna Seva (Food Service) programme in all the orphanages and old age homes in Mumbai on Wednesday, ahead of their son Akash's wedding. Together with the family of Shloka Mehta, Akash Ambani's fiancee, they served food to about 2,000 children.

