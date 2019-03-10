Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta's Grand Post-Wedding Celebration Today: LIVE Updates

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding took place at the country's largest corporate house's newly-constructed convention centre in the Bandra Kurla Complex.

Updated: March 10, 2019 21:41 IST
Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta got married in Mumbai yesterday.

Mumbai: 

After a lavish wedding ceremony attended by celebrities and international personalities, the Ambanis are hosting a grand post-wedding celebration for their son Akash and daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta. Juhi Chawla, Boney Kapoor, Anu Malik, Sanjay Khan, Rajinikanth and other celebrities have already reached the venue. Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding took place at the country's largest corporate house's newly-constructed convention centre in the Bandra Kurla Complex. Other attendees at the wedding included Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai, veteran industrialists Ratan Tata and N Chandrasekaran, and global chief executives of the Bank of America, Samsung and J P Morgan.

Ahead of the grand wedding, Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani started a week-long Anna Seva (Food Service) programme in all the orphanages and old age homes in Mumbai on Wednesday, ahead of their son Akash's wedding. Together with the family of Shloka Mehta, Akash Ambani's fiancee, they served food to about 2,000 children.

Here are the LIVE updates of Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta's post-wedding celebration


Mar 10, 2019
21:41 (IST)
Actress Sonali Bendre arrives at the venue of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's post-wedding celebration in Mumbai





Mar 10, 2019
21:32 (IST)
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with their daughter Aaradhya

Mar 10, 2019
21:29 (IST)
Akshay Kumar, Rekha and Twinkle Khanna pose for a photo at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's post-wedding celebration

Mar 10, 2019
21:17 (IST)
The newly-wed couple arrive at the venue

Mar 10, 2019
20:45 (IST)
Farah Khan looks elegant as she arrives for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's post-wedding reception in Mumbai

Mar 10, 2019
20:43 (IST)
Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Anupama Chopra at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's post-wedding celebration


Mar 10, 2019
20:41 (IST)
Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her husband Raj Kundra at Akash Ambani's post wedding celebration

Mar 10, 2019
20:33 (IST)
Actress Juhi Chawla arrives at Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's wedding reception venue

