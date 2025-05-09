Day after Pak Escalation, Army Blasts Explosive Found In Amritsar Field

The Indian Army successfully detonated an unexploded ordnance in Punjab's Amritsar. The nature of the ordnance, which was found in the Makhan Windy village, is unclear.

The Indian Army's bomb disposal unit arrived at the spot, and the cops cleared a two-kilometre radius area.

A video captured the detonation of the ordnance. Mud, debris were thrown off several metres away after the explosion, followed by a thick black smoke.

It is unclear whether this was an exploded Pakistani ordnance or an Indian explosive used to counter the enemy attack.

Last night, Pakistan, in a second wave of attacks, targeted several areas with drones, missiles and artillery shelling in Jammu, Pathankot, Arnia, RS Pura, and Samba. Air raid sirens were heard in several bordering areas in Punjab, like Amritsar, Pathankot, Abohar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Chandigarh and Mohali. India activated air defence measures and neutralised Pakistani drones and missiles.

Explosions were heard in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, where blackout measures were imposed.

The attacks on military facilities came a day after India carried out precision military strikes, under Operation Sindoor, on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

A day later, Pakistan attempted to attack military targets in Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles.

India said it thwarted Pakistan's attempt to attack sites, using the Unmanned Aircraft System Grid (UAS Grid) and air defence system. India used the potent S-400 missile defence system to shoot down Pakistani missiles that attempted to attack India.

India neutralised an Air Defence site in Lahore. Sources told news agency ANI that the Air Force fired S-400 on 'moving targets' and then India deployed HARPY drones to disable Pakistan air defence radars.