Day After Meeting Lok Sabha Speaker, Chirag Paswan To Hold Key Meet Today

Chirag Paswan has claimed support of more than 90 per cent of the national executive members.

The Chirag Paswan led faction will hold a national executive meeting in New Delhi today. The move comes a day after Mr Paswan, sidelined in his Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) after a coup led by his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras, met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in the national capital.

The Paras faction, however, claims that Mr Paswan cannot hold a party meeting as he is no longer the president of the party.

LJP has six MPs in the Lok Sabha and five of them have considered Mr Paras as their leader.



The rival faction led by Mr Paras has disbanded all bodies and state units affiliated with the party. While all four other MPs of the faction have been included in the executive, a few of those party office-bearers who switched loyalty to him from Mr Paswan have also been inducted.

Despite a split in the LJP, Mr Paswan, the son of party founder Ram Vilas Paswan, still retains an advantage, according to his supporters.

Mr Paswan has claimed that he enjoys the support of more than 90 per cent of the national executive members.

The Paswan vote-bank, who make up six per cent of Bihar's voters, is still firmly with Chirag Paswan, according to LJP leaders backing him.

BJP leaders also admit that supporting Chirag Paswan's uncle Paras may prove costly for the party in Bihar. Paswan voters are by and large with Chirag Paswan, they say pointing to the feedback they got from Dalit legislators and leaders of the party.

The battle over the party's ownership is likely to be decided in the Election Commission as both groups fight for the legacy of Ram Vilas Paswan, who died last year.