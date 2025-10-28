Day After Meeting Families Of Stampede Victims, Vijay Sets Up Key TVK Panel

In a swift political move, actor and Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Tuesday constituted a new 28-member administrative committee, a day after he met the families of many of the 41 victims who died in the Karur rally stampede on September 27. The newly formed committee has been asked to meet on Wednesday, signalling a possible relaunch of Vijay's statewide political outreach, which was suspended after the tragedy.

The administrative council retains several key figures, including Bussy Anand, the party's second-in-command, general secretaries Aadhav Arjuna and Arun Raj, and deputy general secretary Nirmal Kumar. Notably, VP Mathiyazhagan, the Karur West district secretary who was arrested following the stampede, has also been included. The 28-member panel has only one woman, Vijayalakshmi, who serves as a deputy general secretary, from Namakkal district.

While no official agenda has been released, sources indicate the committee may discuss the revival of Vijay's state tour - potentially in a new format - with an emphasis on rebuilding the party's organisational machinery and addressing the gaps in leadership and crisis management that were exposed after the Karur incident. Party insiders admit that the tragedy highlighted the absence of a strong second-rung leadership.

