Day After Asking Muslim Cops To Shave Beard, Alwar Police Withdraw Order

The order was apparently reversed on the basis of objections from the policemen concerned.

The police in Rajasthan's Alwar today withdrew a directive requiring nine Muslim personnel in the force to shave off their beards, hours after it was issued on Thursday. Superintendent of Police Anil Paris Deshmukh had taken the controversial decision in a supposed move to ensure that the policemen in question "look unbiased" while on duty.

Addressing a press meet on Thursday, Mr Deshmukh had claimed that the main objective of the order was to ensure that policemen carry out their duties in an unbiased manner. "It's not enough for policemen to work in an unbiased manner, they should also look unbiased. There is a state provision that allows the head of the department to permit policemen to keep their beards. While 32 policemen have been allowed to retain their beards under that provision, permission has been revoked for nine. For the rest, it remains unchanged," he said.

Mr Deshmukh, however, clarified in the press meet that the directive would be reconsidered if the police personnel concerned bring their dissatisfaction to his notice. "If someone is affected (by the order), they can give their representation. An appropriate decision will be taken then," he said.

On Friday, the police officer cited objections put forth by the personnel concerned for his decision to reverse the order. "It was a purely administrative order that has been withdrawn in view of representations given by the aggrieved policemen. They are all permitted to have beards now," Mr Deshmukh said.

The issue of keeping beards while in uniform has long been a subject of controversy in the country. In 2016, a police officer in Kochi approached the Kerala High Court after being denied permission to grow a beard during the holy month of Ramzan. The petitioner, K Riyas, claimed in his plea that denying him permission in this regard was a direct violation of Article 25 of the Constitution, which says that "all persons are equally entitled to freedom of conscience and the right to freely profess, practise and propagate their religions".

(With inputs from PTI)

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.