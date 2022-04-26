Woman Gang-Raped, Murdered In Rajasthan's Dausa, 1 Arrested

Her body was recovered from the well on Monday morning (Representational)

A 35-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped and murdered at a village in the Dausa district of Rajasthan on Sunday, police said today.

One person was arrested in connection with the crime yesterday, while efforts are on to nab other accused, officials said.

"The woman had boarded a bus from Jaipur for Dausa on Sunday morning. The accused offered her a lift in their car when she was walking towards her parent's house after getting off the bus," said Rajkumar Gupta, Superintendent of Police, Dausa.

They instead took her to a remote area where she was allegedly gang-raped, Mr Gupta said, adding that the accused then murdered the woman and threw her body in a well.

Her body was recovered from the well on Monday morning.

Police said the car used in the crime has been identified on the basis of the CCTV footage.