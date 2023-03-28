''Daunting'': Bureaucrat Swims From Gateway Of India To Elephanta Caves In Less Than 6 Hours

He dedicated the expedition to 'Drowning Prevention Awareness.'

Krishna Prakash, a senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, has claimed that he swam from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Caves in the Arabian Sea, and became the first person in the world to do so. On Sunday, the bureaucrat, assigned in Mumbai as Inspector General of Police in the VIP protection department, accomplished the feat during an adventurous sea swimming excursion.

Contrary to the popular swimming route, Mr Prakash said he took the challenge to swim against the waves to complete a distance of 16.20 km in 5 hours, and 26 minutes from the Gateway of India to Elephanta caves. He dedicated the expedition to 'Drowning Prevention Awareness.'

"Today I completed the daunting task of swimming from Gateway of India to Elephanta caves and became the first person in the world to do so. Contrary to the popular swimming route of Elephanta caves to Gateway of India whereas swimmers ride the waves of the the high tides towards gateway I decided to do it from the reverse side against the waves. I could swim a distance of 16.20 kms in 5 hrs 26 minutes," he claimed in a post on Twitter.

After completing the task, the IPS officer was seen posing with a trophy and a garland around his neck. The tweet has gone viral and gained more than 4.2 lakh views and more than 14,000 likes.

Several Twitter users including many bureaucrats congratulated Mr Prakash for the incredible feat. IPS Dipanshu Kabra commented on the tweet and wrote, ''Congratulations'', while IPS Sukirti Madhav Mishra wrote, ''Sir this is incredible. Congratulations Sir.''

One user wrote, ''Wow Sir, this is incredible! Back-to-back two challenging sports events. Inspiring..Jai Hind!'' Another commented, ''Congratulations sir. This is indeed a great example and I wish all in our police are as fit as you are and serves inspiration for next gen. Kudos.''

A third added, ''This is commendable, dear Shri Krishna ji! Hearty congratulations! May this feat of yours inspire millions of others to become great swimmers, and get over any fears of water!'' "Congratulations sir you are always an inspiration for youth around the world. We have grown up listening to your stories of heroism, adventures, and your administration," a fourth said.

The IPS officer had earlier completed the gruelling Ironman and Ultraman triathlon competitions.

