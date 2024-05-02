'Daughters Lost': Ex Wrestler After BJP Fields Brij Bhushan's Son In Polls

Six-time MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh faced a massive political storm last year.

Former Indian wrestler and Olympic medallist Sakshee Malikkh reacted to BJP's decision to field former wrestling body chief, Bri Bhushan Singh's son, Karan Bhushan Singh, as its candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Kaiserganj seat. Brij Bhushan Singh is an accused in a sexual harassment case.

"Daughters of the country lost, Brij Bhushan won. We all put our careers at stake and slept on the streets for many days in the sun and rain. To date, Brij Bhushan has not been arrested. We were not demanding anything, we were only demanding justice," Sakshee Malikkh wrote on X.

Six-time MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh faced a massive political storm last year when several protesters, including Olympic medallists Sakshee Malikk and Bajrang Punia, along with Vinesh Phogat, hit the streets of Delhi to protest against Mr Singh, accusing him of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour during his tenure as the President of Wrestling Federation of India. He has denied all allegations against him in the case, which is in court.

A Delhi court last week dismissed an application by Mr Singh, seeking further examination of evidence concerning his whereabouts on the date -- September 7, 2022 -- of an alleged sexual harassment incident.

He had told the court that he was not in Delhi when one of the complainant wrestlers was allegedly sexually harassed.

Mr Singh has a strong influence in the Kaiserganj constituency and has represented the Gonda and Balrampur constituencies in Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP understands knows the political influence the six-time MP holds in the area. Therefore, it has chosen his son as his replacement. Sources in the BJP earlier told NDTV that the party leadership had spoken to him on the issue and that the heavyweight politician was still insisting on a poll pass.

His elder son Pratik Bhushan Singh is an MLA. Karan currently heads the Uttar Pradesh wrestling body.

Meanwhile, celebrations took place at the MP's home after the BJP announced his son as the candidate for the constituency. "I am thankful to the party leadership and the public that they have allowed me to serve the people here," Karan Bhushan Singh said.

Brij Bhushan Singh said, "I am not bigger than the party... I welcome the party's decision."

This is the first time Karan Bhushan Singh will contest elections.