Data Breach 'Reality', But Can't Stop Social Media Policy: Poll Commission To NDTV

"We are examining the beach and what risks are involved. We will decide next week and take steps," Mr Rawat said. Acknowledging that the Commission needs to be "more careful to prevent risks in data breach", he also made it clear that stopping was not an option.
"We have to use the evolving technology to the best of voters and democracy. We have to prevent risks while using technology," Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat told NDTV.
Two days ago, Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad alleged that the Congress has benefitted from the leakage of Facebook data of thousands of users in last year's Gujarat assembly election. There were also plans to use it to boost the image of its party chief Rahul Gandhi and for the 2019 general elections, he said.
The Congress accused the BJP and its ally JD(U) of getting help from Cambridge Analytica, a disgraced British data research firm, to win elections in 2010 and 2014.
Comments
"We have no partnership with Facebook. The partnership with Facebook will be discussed with the commission," Mr Rawat said.