"Dark Era When Democracy Was Brutally Crushed": PM Modi On Emergency

The word "Emergency" gets thrown about a lot in the Indian political discourse. Today, however, marks the only time in India's democracy that it was officially imposed in 1975 by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

India observes Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas on June 25 as a reminder of the events that unfolded when the Constitution of India was undermined. The day also serves to honour and remember all those who endured hardships during the Emergency period.

Paying homage to all those who steadfastly defended democratic values during one of the "darkest chapters in India's history", PM Modi on Thursday said Emergency also revealed the extraordinary courage of countless citizens who refused to remain silent and upheld the ideals enshrined in the Constitution.

"Constitution Murder Day today reminds us of that dark era when Indian democracy was brutally crushed. It inspires us to always remain committed to protecting democracy, the Constitution, and citizens' rights. My respectful salutations to all the luminaries who opposed the Emergency," PM Modi said in a post on X.

The formal declaration of Emergency marked a turning point in Indian constitutional history. The executive acquired overriding powers, and state authority was brought under central control.

Following the proclamation, constitutional safeguards were systematically suspended. The Emergency saw strict control over the press and public information through institutional mechanisms and administrative orders. The Emergency continued till March 21, 1977.

"The Emergency was a direct assault on our Constitution. It witnessed the suspension of civil liberties, curbs on freedom of expression, arrests of political leaders, journalists, social workers and an assault on institutions that are the bedrock of our democracy," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said for people, the Constitution is an embodiment of the aspirations, rights and duties of 140 crore Indians.

"We reaffirm our collective commitment to safeguarding constitutional values. Guided by the spirit of our Constitution, we will build an India that remains ever committed to justice, liberty, equality and fraternity," he said.

The Narendra Modi government is observing the day as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' since 2025.

A gazette notification in this effect had noted that Emergency was declared on June 25, 1975, following which there was "gross abuse of power by the government of the day and people of India were subjected to excesses and atrocities".

The Emergency saw strict control over the press and public information through institutional mechanisms and administrative orders.

Parliament passed a series of constitutional amendments during the Emergency that weakened judicial review and institutional checks. One of the most controversial aspects of the Emergency was the forced sterilisation campaign.

Nearly five decades after the Emergency was declared in India, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has incorporated the topic into a Class 9 Social Science textbook for the first time.

The newly introduced textbook, 'Understanding Society: India and Beyond', presents the Emergency period as a significant challenge faced by India's democratic system.

The topic has been included in a chapter examining both the achievements and challenges of democracy in the country. According to NCERT officials, this marks the first instance of the Emergency being covered in a Class 9 textbook.

The inclusion coincides with the completion of 50 years since the Emergency was imposed in 1975. The chapter outlines the political and social circumstances that preceded the decision and discusses its impact on democratic institutions and civil liberties.

On Emergency chapter being introduced by the NCERT, Congress leader Sachin Pilot accused the BJP of trying to "present the history the way they want".

"Whenever the BJP government is in power in a state or in the Centre, they try to present the history the way they want... The challenge faced by democracy has never been seen before in the history of independent India. The way voices are being oppressed using social media, media, judiciary, bureaucracy, Election Commission. This is the first time a government is misusing such institutions," Sachin Pilot said.

Uddhav Thackeray's party Shiv Sena (UBT), a Congress ally, smarting from the loss of its MPs to the BJP, also hit out at the Centre.

"The situation in this country for the last 12 years should also be discussed. Indira Gandhi did not break any political party or abolish the Constitution...The Emergency is not just a subject for study, but it is also provided for in the Constitution. The Constitution gives the Prime Minister the right to impose an Emergency if anarchy spreads in the country. This does not mean that you should not respect the Constitution," Sanjay Raut, lone Rajya Sabha MP of Shiv Sena (UBT), said.

"I want to ask why demonetisation was implemented? Why were stringent restrictions and emergency measures taken during the COVID-19 pandemic? All of these measures were implemented based on the provisions available under the Constitution and the law. But today, the same people who talk about the Constitution do not truly respect its spirit," Raut added.