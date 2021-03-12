Dandi March Of Mahatma Gandhi: PM Modi To Start 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav'

Dandi March Image: Mahatma Gandhi's Salt Satyagraha started on 12th March

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' today to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence. PM Modi will flag off a 241-mile march from the famous Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to Dandi in Gujarat's Navsari district. Dandi March also known as Salt March or the Salt Satyagraha, was nonviolent civil disobedience movement led by Mahatma Gandhi on 12th March 1930, against the salt monopoly of the British colonial rulers.

PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote: "12th March is a special day in India's glorious history. On that day in 1930, the iconic Dandi March led by Mahatma Gandhi began...from Sabarmati Ashram we will commence Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, to mark 75 years since Independence." The Prime Minister has encouraged "people from all sections of society" to participate in the Padyatra today.

'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav': 5 things to know

It is a 25-day march The padayatra will cover 241 miles from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to Dandi in Navsari The march will end on April 5 Eighty-one people will participate in the padayatra; several groups will join on the way to Dandi To ensure participation of citizens in Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, a number of programmes will be organised

Dandi March of Mahatma Gandhi: 75th anniversary

Political leaders and people from all sections of society have been paring trivute to Mahatma Gandhi and tweeting about his Salt Satyagraha, which was the turning point of India's Independence movement. Here's a look at the Twitter buzz:

