Dalit Teen Assaulted By Students, Forced To Say 'Jai Shri Ram' in UP: Cops

A 16-year-old Dalit boy was allegedly assaulted by a group of students who forced him to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' here, police said on Sunday.

A purported video of the incident surfaced online, prompting police to register an FIR under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Ghatampur) Ranjeet Kumar said that a boy, belonging to a Dalit community was allegedly assaulted by a group of students after seeing his Instagram status that carried images of BR Ambedkar.

The boy was later forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'. The attackers made his video and uploaded it on social media, the ACP said. An investigation has been initiated into the matter. No arrests have been made so far.

