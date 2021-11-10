Cops Find No Traces Of Semen, Victim's Blood In Delhi Rape, Murder Case

The Delhi Police had arrested 4 accused in the alleged rape, murder of a 9-year-old. (Representational)

The forensic reports have not confirmed presence of semen on the clothes of four accused or the burnt cloth pieces of the nine-year-old Dalit girl who was allegedly gang-raped and cremated at Delhi Cantonment area in August, the Delhi Police have claimed in its charge sheet filed before a court.

The charge sheet filed on October 27 before Additional Sessions Judge Ashutosh Kumar also claimed that the forensic reports have so far not confirmed the presence of victim's blood on the clothes of any of the four accused or on the bedsheet on which the crime allegedly occurred.

The police had arrested Radhey Shyam, the 55-year-old priest of the crematorium in south-west district, and it's employees -- Kuldeep Singh, Salim Ahmad and Laxmi Narayan -- in the case.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report filed with the charge sheet further claimed that semen was also not detected from the bedsheet seized from the room of the accused at the crematorium.

However, the police said that Radhey Singh's blood was found from his shorts and handkerchief.

It said the entry made in the 'dead body entry register of cremation ground' on August 1 matched the specimen signatures of the accused, Shyam, who was the crematorium priest.

"Hence, it is evident that the entries in the register were made by accused Shyam," it claimed.

The police had earlier filed a charge sheet under sections 302 (murder), 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 376D (gang rape), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation), 201 (destruction of evidence) and 34 (common intention) of IPC, section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and section 3 (offences of atrocities) of SC/ST Act.

