Daler Mehndi Sentenced To Jail For 2 Years In 2003 Human Trafficking Case

Daler Mehndi's bail plea, request to be released on probation rejected too; sent to Patiala jail.

Singer Daler Mehndi's appeal against a two-year jail term in a 2003 case of human trafficking — for taking people abroad by showing them as troupe members — was dismissed by a district court in Patiala today, and he was taken into custody.

In the FIR 19 years ago, Daler Mehndi and his brother Shamsher Singh were accused of taking money to illegally send people abroad via the "troupe" route. They were charged under Indian Penal Code's sections for human trafficking and conspiracy besides the Indian Passport Act. Both got two-year jail terms from a judicial magistrate's court in 2018, but were released on bail and filed appeals.

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge HS Grewal today dismissed Daler Mehndi's appeal. His petition for bail plea a request to be released on probation were dismissed too, so he was taken to the Patiala jail. He has the option to go to the Punjab and Haryana High Court now.

The case was registered at the Patiala Sadar police station, alleging that the Mehndi brothers took two troupes to the US in 1998 and 1999, during which 10 people were shown as group members to help them migrate. After this FIR by a man named Bakshish Singh, 35 more complaints came up against the brothers, as per reports.

Three years later, the local police filed discharge petitions in the local court, saying that Daler Mehndi was innocent. But the court refused to discharge him, saying there was “sufficient evidence" for further investigation. It took another 12 years for the sentencing, and now four more for a decision on the appeal.