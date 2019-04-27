Dalai Lama Back In Dharamshala, Says Fully Recovered Now

Dalai Lama was brought to Delhi after he complained of discomfort on April 7.

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama, who was admitted to a private hospital in New Delhi for treatment after being diagnosed with the chest infection, returned to Dharamshala on Friday.

"Fully recovered. No problem. The illness was a little serious, but now I have fully recovered," said Dalai Lama. On April 7, Dalai Lama was brought to Delhi after he complained of discomfort.

"His Holiness was admitted to the hospital today due to a chest infection. He will remain in the hospital for the next two to three days," Tenzin Taklha, private secretary of Dalai Lama had told news agency ANI.

He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989.

After a rebellion against the Chinese rule in 1959, the spiritual leader had exiled himself in India and has since been living mostly in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamsala.

The Nobel laureate's supporters operate a government-in-exile and promote Tibet's autonomy by peaceful means.

