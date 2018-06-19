Godman Daati Maharaj, Accused Of Rape, Questioned By Delhi Police Daati Maharaj was sent a notice asking him to join the probe by Wednesday. He reached the Crime Branch office today.

Share EMAIL PRINT The woman had filed a complaint last Sunday against Daati Maharaj New Delhi: Self-styled godman Daati Maharaj, who was accused of raping a disciple in his ashrams in Delhi and Rajasthan, joined the probe in the case here today, the police said.



He was sent a notice asking him to join the probe by Wednesday. He reached the Crime Branch office today and his questioning is underway, they added.



On Saturday, a Delhi Police team had visited the godman's ashram in Pali, Rajasthan, to gather evidence.



The team, which failed to find the godman at the ashram, was accompanied by the rape victim.



The woman had filed a complaint last Sunday against Daati Maharaj at the Fatehpur Beri police station here in south Delhi.



The case was later transferred to the Crime Branch.



The woman had alleged that she was sexually abused at Daati Maharaj's ashrams in Delhi and Rajasthan and had also named two male disciples of the godman in her complaint.



Delhi Commission for Women had recently demanded the godman's arrest.



The Delhi Police had earlier issued a lookout circular against Daati Maharaj to ensure that he does not leave the country.



The woman has told the police that she had been a disciple of Daati Maharaj for a decade but after she was raped by him, she returned to her home in Rajasthan.



