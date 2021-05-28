PM Modi, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Review Cyclone Yaas Damage

PM Modi, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reviewed the damages caused by Cyclone Yaas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reviewed the post-cyclon situation and damages caused by Cyclone Yaas at a meeting in Odisha.

The Prime Minister was received by Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar.

The review meeting happened at the airport conference hall, and is expected to continue till mid-day.

Cyclone Yaas, with wind speeds up to 145 kmph hit parts of the east coast on Wednesday, killing at least four people and leaving behind a trail of damaged homes and flooded farmland, forcing more than 21 lakh people to be evacuated to safe shelters in the states of West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand.

After the damage caused by the cyclone, heavy post-cyclone rains on Thursday saw river water levels rising above the danger mark, placing four districts of Odisha - Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Keonjhar - on high alert.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to leave for West Bengal this afternoon after an aerial survey of the cyclone-hit Balasore and Bhadrak districts in Odisha.



