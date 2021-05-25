Cyclone Yaas Live Updates: Cyclone Yaas Likely To Make Landfall Near Odisha's Balasore Around Wednesday Noon, Says Weather Office

Cyclone Yaas: NDRF has committed 99 teams across states likely to be affected by the cyclone.

Cyclonic storm Yaas is very likely to make landfall near Balasore in north Odisha with a speed of 155 kmph to 165 kmph, gusting to 185 kmph, around noon on May 26, the Met department said on Monday.

The system, which lay centred about 620 km south- southeast of Balasore and 610 km south-southeast of Digha in West Bengal over east central Bay of Bengal on Monday morning, will move in a north-northwesterly direction, Sanjib Bandopadhyay, the deputy director at the Regional Met Centre in Kolkata, said.

It will intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Monday night and further intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm by May 26 early morning, he told reporters. "It will cross into the land between Paradip in Odisha and Sagar island in West Bengal, close to Balasore," Mr Bandopadhyay said.

The system will have a sustained speed of 90 kmph to 100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph, along and off Odisha coast on May 26 morning, he said. "At the time of landfall near Balasore, wind speed will reach 155 kmph to 165 kmph, gusting to 185 kmph, along and off Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore districts in Odisha and in East Midnapore district of West Bengal," Mr Bandopadhyay said.

May 25, 2021 08:30 (IST) Cyclonic storm Yaas is very likely to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Island around Balasore, during noon of 26th May as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm: India Meteorological Department (IMD)

May 25, 2021 08:24 (IST) Cyclone Yaas: All 265 fishing boats have returned to harbour from Bay of Bengal, says Coast Guard



The Indian Coast Guard on Monday said all the 265 boats, which were reported to be in the Bay of Bengal by fisheries authorities, have returned to harbour in view of cyclone Yaas.

The cyclone is very likely to cross the north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Island around May 26 noon as a ''very severe cyclonic storm''. It is expected to bring in winds of 155 to 165 kmph, gusting up to 180 kmph.

"Consistent efforts of the ICG ensured all 265 boats reported at sea by fisheries authorities safely returned harbour," the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) tweeted.

It said its disaster response teams, ships and aircraft are on standby.

Moreover, the ICG is maintaining close liaison with state administrations and other stakeholders to deal with any situation, the coast guard said.

May 25, 2021 08:14 (IST) I request all those in cyclone prone areas to move to shelter homes: Odisha Chief Minister

May 25, 2021 08:14 (IST) I request all those in cyclone prone areas to move to shelter homes: Odisha Chief Minister

At a time when we are fighting with COVID19, we have yet another challenge in the form of #CycloneYaas. The priority is to save every life, I request all those in cyclone prone areas to move to shelter homes & cooperate with administration: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (24.05)