Cyclone Yaas Live updates: Bengal, Odisha On High Alert; Amit Shah To Chair Review Meet

Cyclone Yaas - which is expected to be about as intense as Cyclone Tauktae which slammed into the west coast last week - is likely to intensify into severe cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours and will bring winds of speed of up to 180 kms per hour when it makes landfall on West Bengal and Odisha coasts on Wednesday, the weather department said today.
The cyclone is very likely to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Island around May 26 noon
Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a meeting with the Chief Ministers of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and the Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands to review preparations in view of cyclone Yaas.
Here are the Live Updates on Cyclone Yaas:
At 0830 IST,CS 'Yaas' centred near 16.4°N/89.6°E, 630 km south-southeast of Balasore (Odisha). Would intensify further into SCS during next 12 hours and into a VSCS during subsequent 24 hours, to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts b/w Paradip and Sagar islands around 26th noon pic.twitter.com/8MVn33G4fB- India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 24, 2021
Union Home Minister Amit Shah holds meeting via video conference with the chief ministers of Odisha- ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2021
Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and the Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands to review preparations in view of #CycloneYaaspic.twitter.com/KKdQVek6ie