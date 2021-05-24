Cyclone Yaas Live updates: Bengal, Odisha On High Alert; Amit Shah To Chair Review Meet

Cyclone Yaas - which is expected to be about as intense as Cyclone Tauktae which slammed into the west coast last week - is likely to intensify into severe cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours and will bring winds of speed of up to 180 kms per hour when it makes landfall on West Bengal and Odisha coasts on Wednesday, the weather department said today.

The cyclone is very likely to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Island around May 26 noon

Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a meeting with the Chief Ministers of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and the Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands to review preparations in view of cyclone Yaas.

May 24, 2021 13:49 (IST) Cyclone Yaas: Odisha Energy Minister Directs Officials To Ensure Power Supply To Hospitals



Odisha Energy Minister Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra on Sunday directed department officials to maintain a steady power supply to hospitals and oxygen plants during and after the cyclone makes landfall, news agency ANI reported.

The minister chaired a high-level meeting of department officials to take stock of the preparedness ahead of cyclone "Yaas", according to an official press release.

May 24, 2021 13:46 (IST) Cyclone Yaas To Intensify Into "Very Severe" Storm, Landfall Wednesday

Cyclone Yaas is likely to intensify into severe cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours and will bring winds of speed of up to 180 kms per hour when it makes landfall on West Bengal and Odisha coasts on Wednesday, the weather department said today.

May 24, 2021 13:35 (IST) At 0830 IST,CS 'Yaas' centred near 16.4°N/89.6°E, 630 km south-southeast of Balasore (Odisha). Would intensify further into SCS during next 12 hours and into a VSCS during subsequent 24 hours, to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts b/w Paradip and Sagar islands around 26th noon pic.twitter.com/8MVn33G4fB - India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 24, 2021

May 24, 2021 13:30 (IST) Cyclone Yaas: 99 NDRF teams committed across 4 states, Andaman and Nicobar



The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has committed 99 teams across Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the view of Cyclone Yaas, NDRF Director General SN Pradhan said on Monday.

"#CycloneYaas Update24/5/21 @NDRFHQ commits 99 tms Across 5States/UT 52 tms(22+30 more)-Odisha 35 tms(25+10more)WBengal Rest across AP/TN/A&N," Mr Pradhan tweeted.

As many as 18 teams NDRF teams have been deployed in Odisha alone. Seven teams have been deployed in Balasore, 4 in Bhadrak, 3 in Kendrapada, 2 in Jajpur, one each in Jagatsinghpur and Mayurbhanj. Four teams have also been kept as reserve, as per the NDRF.

May 24, 2021 13:26 (IST) Union Home Minister Amit Shah holds meeting via video conference with the chief ministers of Odisha

Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and the Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands to review preparations in view of #CycloneYaaspic.twitter.com/KKdQVek6ie - ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2021