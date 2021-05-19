Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Visit Gujarat, Diu To Review Situation After Cyclone Tauktae

Cyclone Tauktae weakened into a "depression" and lay centred over south Rajasthan and Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat and Diu today to personally review the situation and the damage wrought by cyclone Tauktae. PM Modi will leave New Delhi around 9:30 am and land at Bhavnagar, from where he will proceed for an aerial survey of Una, Diu, Jafarabad, and Mahuva. He will also hold a review meeting at Ahmedabad.

Cyclone Tauktae weakened into a "depression" and lay centred over south Rajasthan and adjoining Gujarat region on Wednesday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

After causing widespread rain in Gujarat, the cyclone is expected to bring showers in many other states also, including Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, due to its interaction with the western disturbance, the IMD said. "The remnant of the system is very likely to move further north eastwards across Rajasthan to west Uttar Pradesh during the next two days," it said.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that despite such a high-intensity cyclone hitting the state, his government managed to prevent any major loss to life or property as over two lakh people were already shifted to safer places.

