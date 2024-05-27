Rail Traffic Hit Due To Cyclone Remal, Over 40 Trains Cancelled. Full List

Representational Image

At least 44 trains have been cancelled in the wake of cyclone Remal, which made landfall around midnight on Sunday amid heavy rains in the southern part of West Bengal, including the capital city of Kolkata.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) late Sunday released a list of 44 trains that will remain cancelled. These include both passenger as well as express trains on the route.

Here's a complete list of trains that have been cancelled:

05421 MLDT-BLGT Pass – May 27, 28

05422 BLGT-MLDT Pass – May 28, 29

15464 SGUJ-BLGT I/C Exp – May 27, 28

15463 BLGT-SGUJ I/C Exp – May 28, 29

15467 SGUJ-BXT I/C Exp – May 27, 28

15468 BXT-SGUJ I/C Exp – May 27, 29

05465 APDJ-BXT Pass – May 27, 28

05466 BXT-APDJ Pass – May 27, 28

15723 JBN-SGUT I/C Exp – May 27, 28

15724 SGUT-JBN I/C Exp – May 27, 28

07520 SGUJ-MLFC DEMU – May 27, 28

07519 MLFC-SGUJ DEMU – May 28

07507 RDP-SGUJ DEMU – May 28

07508 SGUJ-RDP DEMU – May 27, 28

75741 SGUJ-DBB DEMU – May 27, 28

75742 DBB-SGUJ DEMU – May 27, 28

15777 NJP-APDJ I/C Exp – May 27, 28

15778 APDJ-NJP I/C Exp – May 27, 28

15767 SGUJ-APDJ I/C Exp – May 27, 28

15768 APDJ-SGUJ I/C Exp – May 27, 28

15703 NJP-BNGN I/C Exp – May 27, 28

15704 BNGN-NJP I/C Exp – May 28, 29

07513 SGUJ-BXT DEMU – May 27, 28

07514 BXT-SGUJ DEMU – May 28, 29

15615 GHY-SCL Exp – May 27, 28

15616 SCL-GHY Exp – May 28, 29

15664 SCL-AGTL I/C Exp – May 27, 28

15663 AGTL-SCL I/C Exp – May 27, 28

05682 SCL-MSSN Pass – May 27, 28

05683 MSSN-SCL Pass – May 27, 28

05688 SCL-DLCR Pass – May 27, 28

05687 DLCR-SCL Pass – May 28, 29

05659 SCL-VNGP Pass – May 27, 28

05660 VNGP-SCL Pass – May 28, 29

05567 SCL-BHRB Pass – May 27, 28

05568 BHRB-SCL Pass – May 28, 29

07684 AGTL-SBRM DEMU – May 27, 28

07683 SBRM-AGTL DEMU – May 27, 28

07688 AGTL-SBRM DEMU – May 27, 28

07687 SBRM-AGTL DEMU – May 27, 28

07690 AGTL-SBRM DEMU – May 27, 28

07689 SBRM-AGTL DEMU – May 27, 28

05637 SCL-NHLN Exp – May 28

05638 NHLN-SCL Exp – May 27

A day after making landfall, Remal weakened into a cyclonic storm on Monday morning and is now likely to move northeastwards and weaken further, the Met department has said.

The weather department has further predicted more rains in Kolkata and other cities along with the southern districts, including Nadia and Murshidabad.

Meanwhile, flights from the Kolkata airport resumed after they remained suspended for around 21 hours in view of the cyclone Remal.

IndiGo's Kolkata-Port Blair flight was the first one to depart on Monday at 8.59 AM, while the first plane that landed in Kolkata was SpiceJet's flight from Guwahati, which arrived at 9.50 AM, an Airports Authority of India (AAI) top official stated.

According to sources, the process of resuming flight operations has begun, but it is expected to take some more time for the situation to come back to normal.