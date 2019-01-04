After Cyclone Pabuk Warning In Andamans, 7 Odisha Districts Put On Alert

Cyclonic storm likely to cross Andaman islands on January 6.

The Odisha government has put seven districts on alert after cyclonic activities were witnessed in the South China Sea. Heavy rains are expected in Andaman and Nicobar Islands from January 5-7 as approaching tropical cyclone 'Pabuk' is expected to emerge in the Andaman sea on January 5 and is likely to cross the islands on January 6.

An advisory issued by the Revenue and Disaster management department on Thursday said that a cyclonic storm Pabuk lay centered over South China Sea, about 1,500 km east-southeast of Port Blair.

"The cyclonic storm is very likely to move west-northwestwards and emerge into Andaman sea around January 5, 2019. It is likely to cross Andaman islands around evening/night of January 6," the advisory read.

The cyclonic storm will then move north-northwestwards, recurve towards Myanmar coast and weaken further during January 7-8, 2019, it added.

"Heavy rains are predicted in the Andaman Islands from January 5-7," aid scientist AK Sen told news agency IANS.

Squally wind with a speed ranging between 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph with a gradual increase up to 75 kmph is likely over the Andaman Sea from January 4.

The collectors of seven Odisha districts - Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Puri, Ganjam and Khurda - have been asked to stay alert and monitor the situation.

While no specific warning has been issued to the fishermen, the weather department has advised them not to venture into the deep sea.

(With Inputs From IANS, ANI)