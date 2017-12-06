Cyclone Ockhi Wanes, But Gujarat Still On Alert: 10 Points

Cyclone Ockhi, which was expected to make landfall near Gujarat's Surat, has weakened: authorities

Surat: Cyclone Ockhi, which was expected to make landfall near Gujarat's Surat late on Tuesday, has weakened and may not hit the coast as predicted earlier, the Meteorological Centre has said. The cyclonic storm which gradually turned into a "depression" may have dissipated into the Arabian sea, say authorities. Although the worse is over but Gujarat continues to be on alert with rescue and relief teams stationed at its coast as precautionary measure, they said. Several top leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi were forced to cancel their election rallies in the state, which saw rain in several parts through the day. Ockhi passed by Mumbai earlier on Wednesday bringing mostly light showers, but caused no damage to life or property, officials said. It earlier caused havoc in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep islands.