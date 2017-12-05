Rahul Gandhi Salutes Bravery Of People Of Lakshadweep Affected By Cyclone Ockhi

Rahul Gandhi said his party was with the victims of the cyclone and asked the government to announce a relief package for the victims.

All India | | Updated: December 05, 2017 01:57 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Rahul Gandhi Salutes Bravery Of People Of Lakshadweep Affected By Cyclone Ockhi

Rahul Gandhi said that his party stood with the people of Lakshadweep affected by Cyclone Ockhi (File)

New Delhi:  Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Monday praised the people of Lakshadweep for rescuing fishermen affected by Cyclone Ockhi and asked the government to announce a relief package for the victims.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said his party was with the victims of the cyclone. "A salute to bravery shown by the people of Lakshadweep who helped save many fishermen during #CycloneOckhi. We stand with all the victims of this tragedy. The Government must announce relief packages for those affected by the storm immediately," he tweeted.

The Coast Guard rescued 114 fishermen from Kerala, stranded at sea due to Cyclone Ockhi, while merchant vessels and trawlers have saved 36 off the coast of Kerala and Lakshadweep islands.

Trending

Rahul GandhiCyclone OckhiLakshadweep

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................