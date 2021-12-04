Odisha, Andhra Pradesh Brace For Cyclone Jawad, Begin Evacuations: 10 Points

Cyclone Jawad is expected to reach Odisha and the north coast of Andhra Pradesh by Saturday morning. It is then predicted to move along the coast and touch the shores of Puri around noon.

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Friday reviewed the preparations being undertaken to tackle Cyclone Jawad and has directed all agencies involved to ensure no life is lost and property damage is minimum.

Sixty-four National Disaster Response teams are being deployed in regions that are expected to be hit by the storm.

A red alert has been issued for Andra Pradesh's Srikakulam, Vizianagram and Visakhapatnam districts for Saturday. A similar warning has also been issued in three districts of Odisha - Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri and Jagatsinghpur.

Over 95 trains running over the Waltair Division and East Coast Railway have been cancelled due to the weather prediction.

An ongoing classical dance festival, Konark Festival, and a sand art event, International Sand Art Festival, in Puri district have been cancelled.

The name of the storm - Cyclone Jawad - has been proposed by Saudi Arabia.

A Disaster Management Cell has been opened to assist people. Help desks are also being operated at major railway stations in the affected area to guide and help the passengers during the disaster management.

Over 54,000 people have been evacuated from three districts in Andhra Pradesh. The rescue team has evacuated 15,755 people from Srikakulam district, 1,700 from Vizianagaram and 36,553 from Visakhapatnam.